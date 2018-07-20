FOOD & DRINK

Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Home Run Inn Pizza announced Friday that CEO Joe Perrino died unexpectedly Thursday.

The Chicago company, which has been family owned and operated since 1947, did not say how Perrino died.

"Joe was both a leader and the family patriarch, who over the years, inspired and touched numerous lives. He will be greatly missed," the company said in a statement.


Home Run Inn is known for its thin-crust pizza and has 10 pizzerias throughout the Chicago area. It is also the top-selling frozen pizza brand in the Chicago area, and is sold is 40 states.
