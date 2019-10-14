Food & Drink

Illinois Craft Beer Guild hosting Festival of Barrel Aged Beers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather gets colder, we're looking to different food and drinks at our parties and tailgates.

When it comes to beer, there are a lot of options to support Illinois breweries.

Danielle D'Alessandro, the executive director of Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and Jim Cibak, brewmaster at Revolution Brewing joined ABC7 to talk about the Festival of Barrel Aged Beers.

FoBAB takes place on November 8 and 9 at UIC Forum and you can learn more at FoBAB.com and www.illinoisbeer.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfestivalbeer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
CDOT asks drivers to report potholes for repair
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Show More
Outrage grows after Texas officer kills woman in her own home
How to prevent hackers from stealing your personal information
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
More TOP STORIES News