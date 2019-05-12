Food & Drink

Illinois Craft Beer Week: ABC7 has a taste of Evanston brewery Temperance Beer Co.

There's a celebration of all things beer happening right now: It's Illinois Craft Beer Week! ABC7 is highlighting a local brewery: Temperance Beer Co.

Temperance Beer Co. is Evanston's first and oldest brewery and tap room, founded in 2013. The brewery is celebrating all of the moms out there this Mother's Day weekend, too.

To learn more about Temperance Beer Co, visit temperancebeer.com/

To learn more about Illinois Craft Beer week, visit www.illinoisbeer.org/icbw/

Name of event: Mother's Day at Temperance

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019

Hours: Mad Moxie Hospitality Pop-Up, Noon to 4 p.m.; "Bad Mom's" Trivia Contest, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 2000 Dempster St., Evanston

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Average Tab w/Beer $15 - $25

Recipe:

Temperance Beer Co. "Mom-elada"

Ingredients:

Tajin seasoned salt for rim
1 oz. lime juice (one lime)
2-3 dashes hot sauce (Tapatio or similar)
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
2 dashes soy sauce
3 oz. tomato juice or Clamato
12 oz. Greenwood Beach Blonde Ale with Pineapple

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Glass: Pint

Preparation:

1. Rub the lime wedge along the rim of pint glass and dip into the Tajin salt.

2. Add the remaining ingredients to the glass except the beer.

3. Fill the glass with beer and garnish with lime wedge.

Serves: One
