Illinois Craft Beer Week: ABC7 has a taste of Evanston brewery Temperance Beer Co.

There's a celebration of all things beer happening right now: It's Illinois Craft Beer Week! ABC7 is highlighting a local brewery: Temperance Beer Co.Temperance Beer Co. is Evanston's first and oldest brewery and tap room, founded in 2013. The brewery is celebrating all of the moms out there this Mother's Day weekend, too.To learn more about Temperance Beer Co, visit temperancebeer.com/ To learn more about Illinois Craft Beer week, visit www.illinoisbeer.org/icbw/ Mother's Day at TemperanceSunday, May 12, 2019Mad Moxie Hospitality Pop-Up, Noon to 4 p.m.; "Bad Mom's" Trivia Contest, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.2000 Dempster St., EvanstonAverage Tab w/Beer $15 - $25Tajin seasoned salt for rim1 oz. lime juice (one lime)2-3 dashes hot sauce (Tapatio or similar)2 dashes Worcestershire sauce2 dashes soy sauce3 oz. tomato juice or Clamato12 oz. Greenwood Beach Blonde Ale with PineappleGarnish: Lime WedgeGlass: Pint1. Rub the lime wedge along the rim of pint glass and dip into the Tajin salt.2. Add the remaining ingredients to the glass except the beer.3. Fill the glass with beer and garnish with lime wedge.Serves: One