Cheers! Illinois has cheapest beer in US, study finds

The cold, wet weather got you down? Researchers from the personal finance site, Simple.Thrifty.Living., have some news that could cheer you right up - and maybe even send you to the store.

According to their national study, Illinois is the cheapest place to buy beer in the country. By averaging prices of 24-packs of Bud Light and Miller Lite from multiple national and regional retailers in each state, Simple.Thrifty.Living ranked each state in order from the cheapest to the most expensive places to purchase a case. The Illinois average cost for a case of beer is $15.20.

South Carolina trails behind as the second cheapest place to buy beer in the U.S., with an average cost of $15.32 just 12 cents more than the Land of Lincoln. Coming in third place is New York ($15.48), and Rhode Island ($15.98) took the fourth place spot. Kansas and Illinois's neighbor, Michigan, tied for fifth with an average cost of $16.07.

The most expensive place to buy beer? That would be Alaska. The average case of beer in the Last Frontier costs $31.21. That's more than two times the Illinois average!

Simple.Thrifty.Living. has the full list.
