Restaurants, bars, breweries can resume indoor dining starting June 26, Mayor Lightfoot says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Yak-Zies restaurant and bar in Wrigleyville has been closed since mid-March but they still have to pay bills and for license renewals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Restaurants, bars and breweries will be able to resume indoor dining on June 26, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday.

"Our neighborhood restaurants, bars and breweries all stand as among the most cherished parts of our communities and are integral to the fabric of our entire city," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Like all Chicagoans, I am personally excited to see them take these new, cautious steps towards safely reopening, and commend their collaboration throughout this unprecedented crisis."

Restaurants and bars will be able to allow indoor service at 25 percent capacity with a maximum capacity of 50 people per room or floor, according to the city.

Alcohol sales at bars and restaurants for on-site consumption must still end by 11 p.m. each night, while the sale of alcohol for carryout or delivery must cease at 9 p.m. each night.

"We want to give restaurants and bars ample time to prepare for indoor service so they can take this next step carefully and safely. We have made significant progress over the last few weeks and it is critical that our reopening efforts don't come at the expense of the health of our community," said Rosa Escareno, Business Affairs and Consumer Protections commissioner.

"While we're all excited to further re-open our city we must do it the right way and continue to follow the guidance and take the necessary precautions," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "We've seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in cities and states that re-opened earlier than us, and we would all hate to see a similar set back here."

If the city continues to see a further decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization rates, the city could allow for restaurants to expand their capacity to 50%.
