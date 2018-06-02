FOOD & DRINK

Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?

EMBED </>More Videos

The internet is in an uproar over whether or not eating a Kit Kat without breaking the bars apart is acceptable. (Haley Byrd/Twitter, Shutterstock)

You know how the song goes: "Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!"

But if you don't break the bars apart before you bite into them, are you doing it right? The internet is debating that very question after Washington reporter Haley Byrd tweeted out a photo showing how her boyfriend ate his first Kit Kat, which he bit right into in one piece.


Those who saw Byrd's tweet were split over candy etiquette, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper imploring her to break up with her boyfriend immediately.



"Tough time to end a relationship, but you really had no choice," another user added.


Others came to the defense of Byrd's boyfriend, with one saying a personal tale about a similar experience.

"I know someone who does this. Reader, I married him. We don't talk about it. He eats his Kit Kats away from home," @JeakPaul wrote.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandychocolateinternetbuzzworthywhat's trendingsocial media
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News