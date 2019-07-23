Food & Drink

Kellogg Company, House Wines releasing wine and Cheez-It box

It turns out some people like to enjoy their wine with Cheez-Its.

Kellogg's, the company behind the popular cheesy cracker, saw people tweeting about the trend and came up with a new product.

They teamed up with House Wine to create a "Wine and Cheez-It Box."

To be clear, the product features box of red wine and box of Cheez-Its packaged together - not Cheez-it flavored wine.

The box will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the box, Kellogg's also recommends other pairings like Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar, Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its and a lot more combinations to create the perfect summer picnic.
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodwinecheese
