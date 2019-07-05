'Meals on the Move' offers free lunch for kids throughout summer

School is out for Chicago Public School students, but kids can still get free lunches this summer.
As part of the USDA's Summer Food Service Program, Meals on the Move provides meals to children 18 years old and younger.
Meals on the Move will serve boxed meals Monday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at locations in Aurora until August 9.
Meals will be served at the following locations in Chicago:
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Garfield Park at Lehnertz and Ohio;
10:45 to 11:45 a.m.: Martin Luther King Park at Farnsworth and Grand;
12:15 to 1:15 p.m.: McCarty Park at New York and Park Place;
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Blackhawk Park at Blackhawk and Galena;
3 to 4 p.m.: Monday and Wednesday only, Garfield Park
3 to 4 p.m.: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday only, Sage Crest Apartments for residents only
No registration is required, but all meals served must eaten on-site at the parks.
Monthly meals will be posted at solvehungertoday.org.
The Illinois Board of Education will provide free summer lunches throughout the state this summer. To find the program closest to you, visit www.summerfeedingillinois.org.
