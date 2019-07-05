Food & Drink

'Meals on the Move' offers free lunch for kids throughout summer

School is out for Chicago Public School students, but kids can still get free lunches this summer.

As part of the USDA's Summer Food Service Program, Meals on the Move provides meals to children 18 years old and younger.

Meals on the Move will serve boxed meals Monday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at locations in Aurora until August 9.

Meals will be served at the following locations in Chicago:

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Garfield Park at Lehnertz and Ohio;

10:45 to 11:45 a.m.: Martin Luther King Park at Farnsworth and Grand;

12:15 to 1:15 p.m.: McCarty Park at New York and Park Place;

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Blackhawk Park at Blackhawk and Galena;

3 to 4 p.m.: Monday and Wednesday only, Garfield Park

3 to 4 p.m.: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday only, Sage Crest Apartments for residents only

No registration is required, but all meals served must eaten on-site at the parks.

Monthly meals will be posted at solvehungertoday.org.

The Illinois Board of Education will provide free summer lunches throughout the state this summer. To find the program closest to you, visit www.summerfeedingillinois.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkillinoissummer foodsfoodcommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
33 shot, 3 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
Body found in Sherman Park lagoon on Chicago's SW Side
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Man injured by falling glass on Michigan Avenue
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Show More
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Body of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck recovered in Utah
'She fought for her life': 13-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper
Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Big Boss Chicken sizzling taste buds in Bridgeport
More TOP STORIES News