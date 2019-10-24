Original Home Run Inn restaurant reopens after 70 years in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A neighborhood staple will return over 70 years later to Chicago's Southwest Side on Thursday.Home Run Inn, the pizza company known for its frozen pies, opened its first restaurant in 1947 in Little Village. That historic location is set to reopen at 11 a.m.The new restaurant, located at 4254 W. 31st St., was built next door to the original building.A few mementos were saved from the original décor, including the Tiffany lamps and the cash register, will be featured in the dining room.Home Run Inn was founded by Nick Perrino and Mary Grittani. Perrino's son Joe later took over the company and expanded Home Run Inn into a national brand. Joe Perino died last year at 64.Home Run Inn is still family-owned, Gina Bolger, whose family started the business and still runs the company with her cousin, Dan Costello who is the CEO.Home Run Inn is known for its thin-crust pizza and has 10 pizzerias throughout the Chicago area. It is also the top-selling frozen pizza brand in the Chicago area, and is sold in 40 states.