Pillsbury rolls out Lucky Charms cookie dough

By Brock Koller
Around the holiday season, food companies introduce a variety of limited edition treats.

From chocolates, to candies, to cereals, the grocery store is filled with themed products that won't last long.

One such item is gaining lots of attention for being "magically delicious": Limited Edition Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookies.

The cookie dough is packed with the colors of the Lucky Charms' hearts, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, and rainbows marshmallows.

Pillsbury says just put the cookie dough on a cookie sheet and bake - "no mixing, no slicing, no mess."

Pillsbury's website says it makes 24 cookies per package, though the package itself reads "12 big cookies."

According to the directions, it takes 16 to 19 minutes to bake.

The Limited Edition Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookies is available at select retailers now for $2.50 and will roll out nationally in January.
