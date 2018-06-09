Real Men Cook Father's Day celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3613932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

Real Men Cook will pay tribute to fathers, father-figures and other Real Men with its 29th annual Father's Day celebration.Yvette Moyo and Edwardo Bey stopped by ABC7 to share a healthy chicken and pasta recipe.Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage GroveJune 17 from 3PM to 6PM$10 online; $15 at the door.1. PREP YOUR CHICKENCut boneless, skinless chicken breasts into 1-inch pieces. (For 6-8 servings, you'll want 1 pounds of chicken. Feel free to adjust based on the number of servings you want.) Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste.2. SAUTE YOUR CHICKENMelt 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter in a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Add your chicken, working in batches if your pan looks crowded. You want to cook the chicken, stirring and flipping it occasionally, until it's nicely browned on at least two of its sides-this should take about 4 minutes per batch. Your chicken will still be a bit pink inside, and that's totally fine. As your chicken finishes browning, remove it from the pan with a large slotted spoon or tongs and set it aside on a plate. (Don't worry, it's going to cook more later!)3. ADD GARLIC AND CHICKEN BROTHDo not clean the pan. The browned bits in your pan from cooking your chicken lend flavor to your sauce. Add minced garlic-1 tsp. for 6-8 servings-right to the pan and saute it over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it's got a nice garlicky aroma, about 30 seconds. Then, add 4 cups low sodium chicken broth. Using chicken broth instead of water here means the pasta can cook right with the sauce, making it extra-convenient and extra-delicious.4.Turn up the heat to "High." Use a metal spatula or a sturdy wooden spoon to scrape the bottom of the pan and to loosen up all of the caramelized bits left from cooking the chicken. Bring the broth to a simmer, then lower the heat to medium and let the broth simmer for five minutes so the garlic flavor can blend into the broth.5. ADD THE CREAM AND CHICKENYou'll want to warm your cream a bit so that it doesn't curdle when you add it to the pot. Take 1 cups of heavy cream and place it in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave it until it's just lukewarm, about 1 minute. Then, stir the warmed cream and the cooked chicken into the pot of pasta. If juices have accumulated on the plate of chicken, stir those in, too. The more flavor the better. Cover your skillet and let the ingredients simmer. Occasionally lift the lid and stir them. Keep simmering until the pasta is tender, most of the liquid is absorbed, and the chicken is cooked through. This should take another 4 minutes.