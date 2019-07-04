Recipes for a stress-free 4th of July barbecue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amy Morton, owner and proprietor of The Barn Steakhouse, stopped by ABC 7 Chicago with some tips on how to create a stress-free barbecue for the 4th of July.
Executive Chef Evan Sumrell demonstrated the Grilled Ribeye and Butter Ball Mash Potatoes with Roasted Mushrooms while also sharing his favorite meats to grill.
Recipes provided by:
The Barn Steakhouse
Rear, 1016 Church Street
Evanston, IL 60201
Grilled Ribeye:
Procedure:
1. Pre heat grill.
2. Let Ribeye sit out and get to room temperature. This helps for a quicker cook and for it to cook more evenly.
3. Season steak on both sides heavily with salt and pepper.
4. Grill steak on both sides for 3-5 mins.
5. Cook longer for your desired temperature.
6. Be sure to let meat rest for 7-10 mins after cooking. This allows all the juices to stay inside of you steak and not on your cutting board after you cut it.
7. Enjoy!
Butter Ball Mash Potatoes:
2lbs. Butterball Potatoes
Water
Salt to taste
1lb. Butter
2 cups Cream
Procedure:
1. Simmer potatoes in salted water until cooked all the way through.
2. Strain water out and add potatoes to a mixing boil
3. Melt butter with cream and slowly add to potatoes mixing well.
4. Once fully incorporated, taste and season with more salt.
Roasted Mushrooms:
1lb. Seasonal Mushroom
4 tbsp. Butter
1 Shallot
2 cloves Garlic
1 Bunch Thyme
Salt to taste
Canola Oil
Procedure:
1. Preheat a cast iron pan and add oil.
2. Sear off the mushrooms but be sure not to overload the pan and overcrowd them. If need be, do in batches.
3. Add butter, shallots, garlic, thyme. Making sure to coat the mushrooms in all that butter.
4. After coking season your mushrooms, season with salt. You never want to season them ahead of time because you will not get the sear you want on them.
5. Enjoy!
