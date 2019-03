It's a Polish tradition that has taken over Chicago: Paczki Day. Every year on Fat Tuesday, Chicagoans indulge in this delicious, filled doughnut.Roeser's Bakery in Humboldt Park makes more than a dozen flavors of Paczki and gave ABC7 a taste.To order your own Paczki or to learn more about Roeser's Bakery, visit their website