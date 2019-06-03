Food & Drink

Shake Shack named fast-food chain with tastiest french fries

By ABC7.com staff
McDonald's apparently has some stiff competition in the french fry department.

Business Insider tasted french fries from eight major fast-food chains and decided Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries were the best.

Arby's and Burger King were close behind.

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen's fries were described as "almost as pale as its soft-serve ice cream."

Judging was based on crispiness, flavor, mouthfeel and salt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'ssocietyfast food restaurantshake shack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
Catholic school principal arrested at strip club while on field trip
13 students hurt by pepper spray at Near North Side middle school
VIDEO: Drunken teen found passed out in middle of road, police say
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Chicago Board of Education members
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
How to stay secure while shopping online
Extra-alarm fire destroys Chesterton, Ind. banquet hall
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman in court Monday
More TOP STORIES News