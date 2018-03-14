FOOD & DRINK

Shamrock Shake giveaway at Daley Center Plaza on Wednesday

(Photo courtesy of McDonald's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
McDonald's is giving away free Shamrock Shakes at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Center Plaza in Chicago's Loop.

One shake per person. Available while supplies last.

