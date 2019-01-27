Start your day off with a sweet treat from Donut Fest Chicago

Donut Fest Chicago is underway in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
The event features donuts from Firecakes, Stan's Donuts, Gurnee Donuts, West Town Bakery, Longman & Eagle, D&D's Place, GBD Cakes & Sweets, Downstate Donuts, Roeser's Bakery, Beaver's Donuts, Craft Donuts & Coffee and Huck Finn Donuts.
Coffee and tea will be provided by Dark Matter, Big Shoulders, Printer's Row Coffee, David's Tea and Kyoto Black Coffee.
Donut Fest Chicago
Date: 1/27/19
Hours: 8:00AM-2:00PM
Address: 2033 W North Ave, Chicago
Admission: $35-$50
