Food & Drink

Amazon, Walmart to test pilot program allowing food stamp recipients to buy food online

By ABC7.com staff
Food stamp recipients could soon be able to order groceries online.

The Department of Agriculture has given green light for a pilot program in New York state.

Walmart and Amazon will participate in the two-year program, which could prove lucrative for both companies.

The pilot program will eventually expand to other states, but not California.

Currently, 38 million Americans nationwide use food stamps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfood stampsamazonmoneyu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News