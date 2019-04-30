Amazon, Walmart to test pilot program allowing food stamp recipients to buy food online

Food stamp recipients could soon be able to order groceries online.
The Department of Agriculture has given green light for a pilot program in New York state.
Walmart and Amazon will participate in the two-year program, which could prove lucrative for both companies.
The pilot program will eventually expand to other states, but not California.
Currently, 38 million Americans nationwide use food stamps.
