Thanksgiving dinner is the meal that keeps on giving. Chances are if you hosted Thanksgiving this year, you have leftovers in your refrigerator waiting to be eaten.
Reserve 22 Chef Tom Fota and Food and Beverage Director Brad Chapple joined ABC7 to show off some creative ways to use your leftovers.
Recipes:
Turkey & Dumpling Soup
Ingredients:
1 Gal. Turkey Stock
4 tbsp Butter
2 cups diced celery
2 cups diced yellow onion
2 cups diced carrot
1 tbsp fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
1 tbsp black pepper
1/4 cup chopped parsley
3 oz chicken flavored paste or base
2 lbs turkey meat
Preparation Method
In a large pre-heated stock pot, add butter and melt. Add celery, carrots, and onion to pot and cook until onions are opaque.
Add herbs and pepper and cook until fragrant. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Add turkey and return to a gentle boil. Add dumpling batter one spoon at a time and allow to cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately.
Recipe for Turkey Stock:
Ingredients:
Carcass from cooked turkey
2 oz cooking oil
1 onion rough chop
1 large carrot rough chop
2 celery stalks rough chop
1/2 cup rough chopped parsley
1 gallon water
Preparation Method
In a large pre-heated stock pot, add oil, celery, carrots and onion. Cook until vegetables begin to brown, then add parsley and wilt. Add water and turkey carcass to pot. Turn down eat and slowly simmer for 2 hours, replacing water as it evaporates. Strain and reserve liquid.
Recipe for Dumplings
Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
4 t. salt
1/4 t. pepper
1 large egg, beaten
2 T. butter, melted
3/4 - 1 Cup Milk
Snipped fresh parsley, optional
Tom's Leftover Korean Turkey Tacos with Kogi BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
2 lbs cooked turkey-white or dark
1/2 cup julienne daikon radish
1/2 cup julienne cucumber (no seeds)
1/2 cup julienne red pepper
1/2 cup julienne red onion
1/2 cup julienne carrot
1 cup julienne napa cabbage
Corn tortillas
Ingredients for Kogi BBQ sauce:
6 oz. gochujang sauce
9 oz. sugar
6 oz. soy sauce
2 TBSP. rice vinegar
4 TBSP. Sesame oil
Preparation Method
In a small mixing bowl blend together all ingredients for sauce and set aside. Chop all vegetables (a mandolin works well for this) and mix together, set aside. Chop turkey and add to saute pan, mix with enough Kogi BBQ sauce to moisten. A little water added to pan works well to add to moisture. Warm turkey through and serve immediately using corn tortillas and more Kogi BBQ sauce. Add vegetable garnish as you wish.
White Chocolate Cranberry Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
2 loaves of 24" or 1 lb French bread
1 qt. Heavy cream
1 qt. Whole eggs
1 tbsp Vanilla Extract
2 cups sugar
3 cups white chocolate chips
2 cups dried cranberries
2 cups chopped pecans
Preparation Method
Mix together cream, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Place bread cubes in a large mixing bowl and add cream/egg mixture. Let mix soak into bread cubes until saturated. Add remaining ingredients, fold to mix. Spray a 4-inch half pan and line with quilon paper. Spray paper and pour mix into pan. Trim paper, cover with plastic. Place pan into a deeper half pan half filled with hot water. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 until it reaches 160 (About 2 hours).
