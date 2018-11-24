FOOD & DRINK

Thanksgiving meal leftover ideas from Reserve 22

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanksgiving dinner is the meal that keeps on giving. Chances are if you hosted Thanksgiving this year, you have leftovers in your refrigerator waiting to be eaten.

Thanksgiving dinner is the meal that keeps on giving. Chances are if you hosted Thanksgiving this year, you have leftovers in your refrigerator waiting to be eaten.
Reserve 22 Chef Tom Fota and Food and Beverage Director Brad Chapple joined ABC7 to show off some creative ways to use your leftovers.

Recipes:

Turkey & Dumpling Soup

Ingredients:

1 Gal. Turkey Stock

4 tbsp Butter

2 cups diced celery

2 cups diced yellow onion

2 cups diced carrot

1 tbsp fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried

1 tbsp black pepper

1/4 cup chopped parsley

3 oz chicken flavored paste or base

2 lbs turkey meat

Preparation Method

In a large pre-heated stock pot, add butter and melt. Add celery, carrots, and onion to pot and cook until onions are opaque.

Add herbs and pepper and cook until fragrant. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Add turkey and return to a gentle boil. Add dumpling batter one spoon at a time and allow to cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Recipe for Turkey Stock:

Ingredients:

Carcass from cooked turkey

2 oz cooking oil

1 onion rough chop

1 large carrot rough chop

1 large carrot rough chop

2 celery stalks rough chop

1/2 cup rough chopped parsley

1 gallon water

Preparation Method

In a large pre-heated stock pot, add oil, celery, carrots and onion. Cook until vegetables begin to brown, then add parsley and wilt. Add water and turkey carcass to pot. Turn down eat and slowly simmer for 2 hours, replacing water as it evaporates. Strain and reserve liquid.

Recipe for Dumplings

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

4 t. salt

1/4 t. pepper

1 large egg, beaten

2 T. butter, melted

3/4 - 1 Cup Milk

Snipped fresh parsley, optional

Tom's Leftover Korean Turkey Tacos with Kogi BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2 lbs cooked turkey-white or dark

1/2 cup julienne daikon radish

1/2 cup julienne cucumber (no seeds)

1/2 cup julienne red pepper

1/2 cup julienne red onion

1/2 cup julienne carrot

1 cup julienne napa cabbage

Corn tortillas

Ingredients for Kogi BBQ sauce:

6 oz. gochujang sauce

9 oz. sugar

6 oz. soy sauce

2 TBSP. rice vinegar

4 TBSP. Sesame oil

Preparation Method

In a small mixing bowl blend together all ingredients for sauce and set aside. Chop all vegetables (a mandolin works well for this) and mix together, set aside. Chop turkey and add to saute pan, mix with enough Kogi BBQ sauce to moisten. A little water added to pan works well to add to moisture. Warm turkey through and serve immediately using corn tortillas and more Kogi BBQ sauce. Add vegetable garnish as you wish.

White Chocolate Cranberry Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

2 loaves of 24" or 1 lb French bread

1 qt. Heavy cream

1 qt. Whole eggs

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract

2 cups sugar

3 cups white chocolate chips

2 cups dried cranberries

2 cups chopped pecans

Preparation Method

Mix together cream, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Place bread cubes in a large mixing bowl and add cream/egg mixture. Let mix soak into bread cubes until saturated. Add remaining ingredients, fold to mix. Spray a 4-inch half pan and line with quilon paper. Spray paper and pour mix into pan. Trim paper, cover with plastic. Place pan into a deeper half pan half filled with hot water. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 until it reaches 160 (About 2 hours).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayrecipecooking
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Maple Tree Inn reopening at temporary location in Blue Island Friday
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
13 must-try Thanksgiving recipe ideas
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
Picket line outside closing South Side Target location turns away Black Friday shoppers
Vigil held for man, 22, shot and killed in West Town
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry moving to make room for baby
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, breezy Saturday
Show More
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Thousands of dollars in computers, electronics stolen from Logan Square apartment
Report: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands
Man crushed to death by forklift truck driven by pet dog
Whole block condemned after Minnesota house explosion, 11 displaced
More News