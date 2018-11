Thanksgiving dinner is the meal that keeps on giving. Chances are if you hosted Thanksgiving this year, you have leftovers in your refrigerator waiting to be eaten. Reserve 22 Chef Tom Fota and Food and Beverage Director Brad Chapple joined ABC7 to show off some creative ways to use your leftovers.1 Gal. Turkey Stock4 tbsp Butter2 cups diced celery2 cups diced yellow onion2 cups diced carrot1 tbsp fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried1 tbsp black pepper1/4 cup chopped parsley3 oz chicken flavored paste or base2 lbs turkey meatIn a large pre-heated stock pot, add butter and melt. Add celery, carrots, and onion to pot and cook until onions are opaque.Add herbs and pepper and cook until fragrant. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.Add turkey and return to a gentle boil. Add dumpling batter one spoon at a time and allow to cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately.Carcass from cooked turkey2 oz cooking oil1 onion rough chop1 large carrot rough chop1 large carrot rough chop2 celery stalks rough chop1/2 cup rough chopped parsley1 gallon waterIn a large pre-heated stock pot, add oil, celery, carrots and onion. Cook until vegetables begin to brown, then add parsley and wilt. Add water and turkey carcass to pot. Turn down eat and slowly simmer for 2 hours, replacing water as it evaporates. Strain and reserve liquid.2 cups all purpose flour4 t. salt1/4 t. pepper1 large egg, beaten2 T. butter, melted3/4 - 1 Cup MilkSnipped fresh parsley, optional2 lbs cooked turkey-white or dark1/2 cup julienne daikon radish1/2 cup julienne cucumber (no seeds)1/2 cup julienne red pepper1/2 cup julienne red onion1/2 cup julienne carrot1 cup julienne napa cabbageCorn tortillas6 oz. gochujang sauce9 oz. sugar6 oz. soy sauce2 TBSP. rice vinegar4 TBSP. Sesame oilIn a small mixing bowl blend together all ingredients for sauce and set aside. Chop all vegetables (a mandolin works well for this) and mix together, set aside. Chop turkey and add to saute pan, mix with enough Kogi BBQ sauce to moisten. A little water added to pan works well to add to moisture. Warm turkey through and serve immediately using corn tortillas and more Kogi BBQ sauce. Add vegetable garnish as you wish.2 loaves of 24" or 1 lb French bread1 qt. Heavy cream1 qt. Whole eggs1 tbsp Vanilla Extract2 cups sugar3 cups white chocolate chips2 cups dried cranberries2 cups chopped pecansMix together cream, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Place bread cubes in a large mixing bowl and add cream/egg mixture. Let mix soak into bread cubes until saturated. Add remaining ingredients, fold to mix. Spray a 4-inch half pan and line with quilon paper. Spray paper and pour mix into pan. Trim paper, cover with plastic. Place pan into a deeper half pan half filled with hot water. Cover with foil. Bake at 350 until it reaches 160 (About 2 hours).