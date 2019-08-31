Food & Drink

The Cooking Mom creates fun, easy school lunches for kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids are heading back to the classroom soon, and that means parents are back to packing school lunches!

The Cooking Mom joined ABC7 with some fun and easy ways to make sure your kids are getting all the nutrition they need.

Recipes:

Pizza Pasta Salad

Butterfly Snack Bags

Gone Fishin' Snack Mix

For more from The Cooking Mom, check out her website: https://www.thecookingmom.com/
