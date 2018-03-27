FOOD & DRINK

What's the difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey?'

EMBED </>More Videos

The answer is really neat! (Shutterstock)

March 27 is International Whisk(e)y Day, celebrating one of the world's most cherished spirits. In honor of the holiday, here is the difference between whisky and whiskey.

The difference in spelling comes from where the liquor is made. Whisky commonly refers to those distilled in Canada, Scotland and Japan, according to TheKitchn.com. Whiskey, however, commonly denotes the liquor was distilled in Ireland and the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News