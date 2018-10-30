HALLOWEEN

Reese's develops candy converter for unwanted Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine gives you what your really want.

Halloween candy is like a box of chocolates....you never know which one you're going to get.

And sometimes you felt a little more tricked than treated as a child.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Reese's, 90 percent of Americans say they have traded or wish they could have traded their unwanted candy on Halloween.

Furthermore, four out of five Americans either have traded or would like to trade candy they didn't like for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Their methodology? An online survey among more 1,276 U.S. adults 18 and older, who have gone trick-or-treating at some point in their lives.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups happen to be the number-one Halloween candy. And well, Reese's has come up with a solution.

Give Reese's your unwanted candy, and they'll give you what you actually want. It's quite simple. A candy exchange vending machine.

But hold on Chicago, New Yorkers will be the first to swap candy they don't like for candy they love this Halloween.

The Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine will sit outside Washington Square Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween only.

We reached out to Hershey's, which manufacturers Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, to see if Chicago would be receiving one of these handy-dandy contraptions.

'Unfortunately it will only be in New York City for Halloween, but we've received such tremendous reception, this may come to Chicago in the future," said spokesperson Anna Lingeris.

Fingers crossed Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandypeanut butterchocolatehalloween
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
How to participate in Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for New American eats? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered
Eyes In The Park optometry center opens in Lincoln Park
Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill debuts in West Rogers Park
The 6 best Himalayan/Nepalese restaurants in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison after transfer
Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics in tweets
IL health dept. reminds ambulance workers they must report felony convictions
'Boy Meets World' actor who played Mr. Feeny foils attempted burglary
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Show More
New Rauner ad resorts to name calling
Staggering numbers of motorists ignore school bus warnings
Illinois AG files lawsuit against Sterigenics over alleged toxic air pollution violations
No explosives found at Neuqua Valley High School
Lombard rabbi reflects on Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
More News