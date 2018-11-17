Vaughn Occupational High School students win Cooking Up Change Competition

Students from Vaughn Occupational High School have proven they really know their way around the kitchen.
Adrianna Sanchez, Ezequiel Jaime, Justin Griffin, Hector Pedromo, Litzy Besabe and Manny Ramosare are the winners of the Cooking Up Change Competition, and their award-winning Cajun Fish Po' Boys will be served at Chicago Public Schools next semester.
The winning students joined ABC7 to talk about their culinary journey and the scholarships they just won.
For more information about the Cooking Up Change competition, visit https://healthyschoolscampaign.org/hsc-event/cooking-up-change/
RECIPE: Baked Cauliflower Crusted with Piedmontese Hazelnuts
INGREDIENTS
1 dead Cauliflower
2 qts. Water; Hot
4 oz.. Milk; Whole
1/2 ea. Pepper; Red; Finger; Fresh; Whole
1 ea. Garlic; Cloves; Peeled
1 ea. Bay Leaf; Fresh
1/2 sprig Rosemary; Fresh
1/2 sprig Thyme; Fresh
1/4 oz. Salt; Sea; Fine grind
1/8 Tsp.. Pepper;
1 ea. Cauliflower; 16 ct; Whole; Trimmed; Free from visible leaves
1 ea. Eggs; Whole
2 oz. Piedmontese Hazelnuts; Finely Chopped
2 oz. Oil; Olive; Extra Virgin
METHOD
In a Heavy bottom pot add the water, milk, red finger pepper, garlic, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper and place onto a high flame.
Once the liquid comes to a first boil, add the cauliflower head. Lower the flame to medium and simmer for 7 to 9 minutes. The cauliflower should be firm yet cooked thru. Transfer the cooked cauliflower head to a sheet pan containing a glazing rack. Place the pan containing the cauliflower into the refrigerator and allow to cool for 1 hour.
In a stainless steel bowl add the cracked whole eggs and whisk until fully beaten. Strain the beaten eggs thru a fine mesh strainer. Place the strained whole beaten eggs into a stainless steel bowl.
Place the Piedmontese hazelnut crust mixture into another stainless steel bowl.
Remove the cooled cauliflower heads from the refrigerator. Place one cauliflower head at a time into the strained egg mixture, insuring that the cauliflower head is evenly coated. Place the egg coated cauliflower head into the piedmontese hazelnut mixture. The hazelnut mixture should coat the entire head of cauliflower. Transfer the fully coated cauliflower head to pan lined with two pieces of parchment paper and refrigerate until needed for service.
At the time of service, brush a baking tray with the extra virgin olive oil and place them into a pre-heated 350 oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until fully heated thru. Transfer the evenly browned and baked cauliflower head to an appropriate serving vessel and serve at once.
