Food & Drink

Welcome to Ravenswood's Malt Row

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.

It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.

"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.

"People are already coming to the area," added James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery. "They just wanna hop along the Malt Row and check us all out."

The row was established in 2017 with the help of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. It was created to encourage the community and serve as a support system for the businesses.

"They came up with the idea to start bringing people in from the city to take a look at all the different craft elements, beers and spirits that are being created here on Ravenswood," said Mitch Conti, Koval Distillery Chicago Market Manager.

All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.

"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," Moriarty said.

Find out more about each of the breweries and distilleries on Malt Row's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkravenswoodchicagoloopspotonbrewerybardrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck in head by stray bullet while sitting in South Side home
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to Burbank school
Teen dies weighing just 42 lbs., mother charged with neglect
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Girl, 3, shot in head in Chicago Heights
Fire erupts after freight train derailment in southern Illinois
'Saving tiny Hearts' gala returns to Chicago
Show More
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church sold for $2.5M
Pregnant teen fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Study: Shortage of 'economically attractive' men
Police chase man on foot in waves at Venice Beach
More TOP STORIES News