Welcome to Ravenswood's Malt Row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Need a drink? Ravenswood's Malt Row has got you covered.
It's home to seven breweries and one distillery, all placed conveniently along Ravenswood Ave.
"We're not really competitive with each other, it's more cooperative and we all do things in our own way," said Hagen Dost, Dovetail Brewery co-owner.
"People are already coming to the area," added James Moriarty, owner of Urban Renewal Brewery. "They just wanna hop along the Malt Row and check us all out."
The row was established in 2017 with the help of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. It was created to encourage the community and serve as a support system for the businesses.
"They came up with the idea to start bringing people in from the city to take a look at all the different craft elements, beers and spirits that are being created here on Ravenswood," said Mitch Conti, Koval Distillery Chicago Market Manager.
All eight businesses partner together for events around the city and even have joint tours. For them, collaboration is key.
"It's one tight community, each of our individual success helps makes us all successful," Moriarty said.
Find out more about each of the breweries and distilleries on Malt Row's website.
