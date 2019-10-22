WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheeling's annual "Taste of the Town" event is this week and the event is celebrating 19 years of featuring good eats and drinks.
Chef Mychael Bonner from Saranellos will be there, but ahead of the big event he joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us more about what you can expect.
More than 20 of the area's most popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, several of which are located on Wheeling's famed Restaurant Row, will be serving tastings from their menus.
The event will be held at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds benefit the culinary program at District 214.
Taste of the Town restaurant participants for 2019 include Benihana, Big Bowl Chinese & Thai, Bob Chinn's Crab House, Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, City Works, Chevy Chase Country Club, CMX Cinemas, Coffeessions, Culver's, El Famous Burrito, Elephant & Castle Pub, Grill House Northbrook, Liquor Barn, Mexcal Mexican Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Munich Tavern, Nino's Pizzeria & Catering, Pita Inn, Plateia Mediterranean Kitchen, Saranello's, Spears, Starbucks, Superdawg, Tuscany, and Wildfire. Additional restaurants will be announced in the days to come as the Taste of the Town list continues to grow.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/WheelingTaste.
19th annual 'Taste of Town' features items from Wheeling's famed 'Restaurant Row'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News