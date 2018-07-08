Wonder Women and Maisha Wynn to give cooking demonstration at Taste of Chicago

Girl power is taking center stage at the Taste of Chicago's "Wonder Women" cooking demonstration. It features seven female culinary experts, sharing their trade secrets and recipes.
One of the experts is lifestyle specialist and vegan enthusiast Maisha Wynn, who will give a demonstration on Thursday.
The 38th Annual Taste of Chicago gets underway Wednesday. Wynn stopped by the ABC7 Chicago studio to preview the demonstration.
For more information about Wynn, visit her website: www.livetowynn.com and for more information on the Taste of Chicago, click here.
Wonder Women with Maisha Wynn
Taste of Chicago
Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain
The Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen
July 12, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Related Topics:
foodtaste of chicagocookingfestivalvegan
foodtaste of chicagocookingfestivalvegan