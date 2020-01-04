Food & Drink

You can still try these mocktails during 'Dry January'

Dry January is a post-holiday trend in which consumers stop drinking alcohol for the entire first month of the year.

Chicago's Gage Hospitality Group has created several "mocktails," made with fresh juices, syrups and sodas, all created with the same care and attention to detail as the standard cocktail for those trying out a sober month.

Gage Hospitality Group Beverage Director and Sommelier Torrence O'Haire joined ABC7 to mix up some drinks.

Recipes:

French 86
.75 ounces juniper-coriander simple syrup
.5 ounces lemon juice
2 ounces Eins Zwei Zero N/A wine
2 ounces sparkling water
Build in tall glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Sigh of Fire
4 ounces apple cider
2 ounces infused-syrup (made with orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, toasted cloves, star anise, allspice)
spiced apple cider fill
Build in footed rocks glass, garnished with dehydrated lemon wheel and star anise.

Lassidaisical
1 ounce buttermilk
1 ounce grapefruit

1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce grapefruit
1 ounce coconut milk (the canned kind, not the milk alternative)
1.5 ounces coconut water
1 drop rosewater
0.25 ounces lime

Shake and strain into pint with ice. Add a little soda, and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

To learn more, visit gagehospitality.com.
