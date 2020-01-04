You can still try these mocktails during 'Dry January'

Dry January is a post-holiday trend in which consumers stop drinking alcohol for the entire first month of the year.Chicago's Gage Hospitality Group has created several "mocktails," made with fresh juices, syrups and sodas, all created with the same care and attention to detail as the standard cocktail for those trying out a sober month.Gage Hospitality Group Beverage Director and Sommelier Torrence O'Haire joined ABC7 to mix up some drinks.Recipes:.75 ounces juniper-coriander simple syrup.5 ounces lemon juice2 ounces Eins Zwei Zero N/A wine2 ounces sparkling waterBuild in tall glass and garnish with a lemon twist.4 ounces apple cider2 ounces infused-syrup (made with orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, toasted cloves, star anise, allspice)spiced apple cider fillBuild in footed rocks glass, garnished with dehydrated lemon wheel and star anise.1 ounce buttermilk1 ounce grapefruit1 ounce simple syrup1 ounce grapefruit1 ounce coconut milk (the canned kind, not the milk alternative)1.5 ounces coconut water1 drop rosewater0.25 ounces limeShake and strain into pint with ice. Add a little soda, and garnish with grapefruit wedge.To learn more, visit