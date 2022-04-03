Ford City shooting: SWAT on scene after shooter injures 1, fires at officers, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured and a SWAT team is on the scene after a shooting at an apartment complex near the Ford City Mall Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the body in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive at about 1:15 p.m., police said. When police arrived, the offender fired shots at the police, but did not strike any officers.
The offender has barricaded himself inside a residence. SWAT is currently responding. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
EDITORIAL NOTE: This story previously said the shooting happened at the Ford City Mall based off the address given by police. It has since been updated to say near the Ford City Mall
