OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after an "active shooter" incident in Oak Forest on Sunday afternoon, the city's official Twitter account said.
SEE ALSO | Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
The Oak Forest Police Department advised all residents to avoid the area of 159th Street and Central Avenue around noon Sunday "due to an active shooter," the city said in a Tweet.
At about 12:38 p.m., the account provided an update, saying there is no longer a threat to the public, but police still advise to avoid the area. The city added that there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the area.
It is not known if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
1 in custody after 'active shooter' in Oak Forest; heavy police presence continues, city says
ACTIVE SHOOTER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News