active shooter

1 in custody after 'active shooter' in Oak Forest; heavy police presence continues, city says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after an "active shooter" incident in Oak Forest on Sunday afternoon, the city's official Twitter account said.

SEE ALSO | Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

The Oak Forest Police Department advised all residents to avoid the area of 159th Street and Central Avenue around noon Sunday "due to an active shooter," the city said in a Tweet.

At about 12:38 p.m., the account provided an update, saying there is no longer a threat to the public, but police still advise to avoid the area. The city added that there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the area.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeshots firedactive shootershootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTIVE SHOOTER
Mother says mental illness spurred Virginia college shooter
What we know about the Michigan school shooting victims
1 in custody after Houston school shooting injures administrator
Gun scare sends NW Indiana high school into lockdown
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
80-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Driver dead after crashing into tree on South Side, police say
13 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Suburban Chicago man killed in Route 173 crash, sheriff's office says
Chicago Cubs fan to get shot at winning $1M
Show More
Midterms to decide future of January 6 attack investigation
Radio Room offers special brunch menu for Restaurant Week
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Maxwell Street Market reopens in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain at night Sunday
More TOP STORIES News