1 killed, 4 injured in Ford Heights shooting at gathering

Ford Heights police said one person was killed and four more were injured in a shooting in the south suburb.

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County sheriff said one person was killed and four more were injured in a shooting in south suburban Ford Heights Friday.

The sheriff's office said around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a gathering in the 1400-block of Senator Lane. When they arrived, they found five people shot.

One woman was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Ind., where she died. Three other women and one man were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not released any information about any of the people, including their ages.

An investigation is ongoing, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.