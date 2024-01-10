Ford recalls nearly 140K vehicles for increased crash risk

CHICAGO -- Ford vehicle owners should be aware of a new recall of nearly 140,000 cars due to safety-related concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford Focuses from 2016 through 2018 have faulty oil pump drive belts.

The recall also applies to Ford Eco-Sports from 2018 through 2022.

Officials say this problem can cause a loss of oil pressure, which can increase the chances of an engine stall or loss of power braking.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted, and the problems will be repaired at no cost.

More information is available at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.