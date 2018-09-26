Former Schaumburg HS teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001

Ronald L. Williams (Schaumburg Police Department)

A former Schaumburg High School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student in 2001.

Ronald L. Williams, 53, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault of a minor over whom he held a position of authority, according to a statement from Schaumburg police.

Investigators were notified June 7 about an allegation that a male teacher, later identified as Williams, "engaged in a sexual relationship" with the 17-year-old girl while she was a student at the school in 2001, police said. His employment with the school ended in 2002.

Williams, who lives in Barrington, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, according to police. He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

A representative for Township High School District 211 was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

