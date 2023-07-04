3 dead, 8 hurt in mass shooting hours after annual festival in Fort Worth, Texas, police say

Fort Worth police believe 10 of the victims are adults and one victim is a juvenile. It's unclear if the juvenile is one of the victims who died.

The shooting happened hours after the annual ComoFest had ended, but police said there were still a lot of people in the area.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Three people are dead after a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas overnight.

It's one incident in a string of Fourth of July mass shootings across the country.

The shooting happened just before midnight at 3400 Horne Street in the Como neighborhood in southwest Fort Worth. Police said it was hours after the annual ComoFest had ended, but there were still a lot of people in the area.

Fort Worth police said 11 people were shot in total. Several victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicles, while several others were taken by ambulance.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others later died at area hospitals, police said. Investigators believe 10 of the victims are adults and one victim is a juvenile.

It's unclear if the juvenile is one of the victims who died.

The conditions of the eight victims still in the hospital were unknown.

Police are unsure how many shooters there were or what the motive was. No arrests have been made.

