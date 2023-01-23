Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog

Frank Nunez taken home from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in September

There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, an Itasca, IL firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban firefighter who had terminal cancer has died, an Illinois firefighter advocacy group said Sunday afternoon.

Frank Nunez was an Itasca firefighter who lived in Crystal Lake.

The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois tweeted just after 2:20 p.m. Sunday about Nunez's death, saying, "The AFFI is saddened to learn of the passing of Brother Frank Nunez. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and the Brothers and Sisters of his local; Itasca Fire Department Firefighter's Local 3461. Arrangements will be shared as soon as they are finalized."

In September, there was an emotional salute for Nunez, as he headed home for the final time.

Itasca firefighters brought him home to Crystal Lake Sept. 27 on hospice care from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Nunez had marked his 34th birthday just days earlier, with a commitment ceremony to his fiancée, Christina. They shared a dog named Max.

He started his firefighting career in 2014. His colleagues described him as "admired," "a warrior" and "an incredible human."

