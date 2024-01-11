Worker falls while on top of grainery tower; rescue underway: Frankfort Police Department | LIVE

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A worker servicing an antenna on top of the Frankfort Grainery fell Thursday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response in the south suburbs.

Frankfort police said they responded with Frankfort fire crews about 2:30 p.m. to the grainery tower, which is located downtown, near Oak and Elwood streets. The old grain elevator is now a landmark in the village.

The worker suffered minor injuries in the fall, but could not go down the tower by himself, police said.

Police asked the public to avoid the downtown area while the fire department and other agencies work to remove and treat the worker from the tower's roof.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4 p.m., and emergency personnel could be seen on top of the tower and below.