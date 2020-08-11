Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park Monday afternoon

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Smoke from a massive fire in Franklin Park could be seen from miles away Monday afternoon.

The fire began shortly after 4 p.m. at 925 Belmont Ave., according to the Franklin Park Fire Department Chief William Brehm.

The fire took place in the rear of the large industrial building where the tenant make Styrofoam, Brehm said.

"Big stacks of Styrofoam made the big clouds of smoke. Fire had it under control within an hour, but then the storm came in and the wind kept blowing it back and forth," Brehm said.



There was one minor injury, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: Severe storms bring high winds, storm damage throughout Chicago area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin parkfiresmoke
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Severe storms bring high winds, storm damage to Chicago area
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
Englewood residents speak about police shooting that may have sparked looting
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: preliminary study
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Show More
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago Weather: Strong winds continue overnight
Chicago restricts access to downtown streets, bridges, limits transit overnight after looting
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
Community assists crews with cleanup in Lincoln Park
More TOP STORIES News