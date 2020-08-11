Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park Monday afternoon

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Smoke from a massive fire in Franklin Park could be seen from miles away Monday afternoon.The fire began shortly after 4 p.m. at 925 Belmont Ave., according to the Franklin Park Fire Department Chief William Brehm.The fire took place in the rear of the large industrial building where the tenant make Styrofoam, Brehm said."Big stacks of Styrofoam made the big clouds of smoke. Fire had it under control within an hour, but then the storm came in and the wind kept blowing it back and forth," Brehm said.There was one minor injury, officials said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.