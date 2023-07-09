WATCH LIVE

9-year-old boy killed in Franklin Park shooting: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 9, 2023 10:34PM
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was killed in a west suburban shooting on Saturday, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Elder Lane in Franklin Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy, identified as Ulysess Campos, was shot in the chest. He died just before 11 p.m.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

