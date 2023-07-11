Ulysses Campos, who was killed in a Franklin Park, IL shooting, had an infectious smile, his uncle said. He was about to turn 10.

Melrose Park man charged with murder of 9-year-old boy in Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is now charged with murder in the Franklin Park shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was killed during his grandmother's birthday party.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting, Franklin Park police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800-block of Elder Lane at about 10:15 p.m.

Ulysses Campos was playing with other children at his grandmother's birthday party in the west suburb when a disturbance happened in the alley nearby.

Murillo allegedly fired four to six shots into the group from inside a moving vehicle, and Campos was shot, police said. No one else was hit by the gunfire.

Campos was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said he was shot in the chest and died just before 11 p.m.

Campos was killed just two weeks before his own 10th birthday. His family said he loved to make people smile and laugh.

Murillo is due in bond court on an unspecified day.

A GoFundMe to raise money for the Campos's funeral had already raised over $7,000 as of Monday morning.