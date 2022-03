Chicago gas giveaway: Pastor Kenyatta Smith to offer free fuel in Washington Heights on South Side

WATCH: Lines wrap around blocks at gas stations across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're struggling amid high gas prices, another gas giveaway in Chicago has just been announced for Sunday!The latest gas giveaway is being organized by Pastor Kenyatta Smith and will be held at the BP gas station at West 99th Street and South Halsted Street in Washington Heights on the South Side.Smith is the senior pastor at Another Chance Church of Chicago. He will be joined by community leaders and elected officials, and said he plans to address a number of issues impacting residents on the South Side.Pastor Smith will purchase $50 of gas for South Side residents over a three-hour period beginning at 3 p.m."Our residents have already experienced challenges stemming from the pandemic. But to add the recent increase of gasoline prices has brought about a dark cloud of sorts over the finances of our people. Single mothers are having extreme difficulties in making ends meet," he said.On Thursday, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson held a gas giveaway at 10 locations. He's expanding that on Thursday, giving away a million dollars in gas at 50 gas stations in the city and suburbs.You can find the full list of participating locations