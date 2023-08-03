National Park Service offering free entrance on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving fees for entrance to all sites on Friday, Aug. 4.

America's 400-plus national parks are a treasure trove of wish-list destinations - and this Friday, you can visit any of them for free.

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Aug. 4 to celebrate the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The act provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

The National Park Service is offering five free-entrance days in 2023. The next two are Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

National Park Service sites in California include the Channel Islands, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, the Santa Monica Mountains and Yosemite.

Here's how to find a park near you.