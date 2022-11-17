Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are several opportunities to get free Thanksgiving food Thursday.

The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.

"The Road Home" program will hand out food at the Jewel-Osco at 1340 South Canal Street from 4-7 p.m.

The Blue Door Neighborhood Center will giveaway turkeys and vegetables at noon at 2551 West Cermak Road. The program is through Blue Cross-Blue Shield.

And Arab-American actor and social media influencer Ismail Taher hosts a giveaway. He will hand out more than three-hundred turkeys, starting at three this afternoon, at the Country Club Hills Amphitheater Pavilion, 4150 W 183rd St. It starts at 3 p.m. It will last until all the turkeys are gone.