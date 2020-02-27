Freight train carrying crude oil derails in East Chicago, streets block at Chicago Ave, Indianapolis Blvd.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Fire officials in East Chicago said a freight train carrying crude oil derailed Wednesday evening.

According to fire officials, the five to 10 of the 41 cars on the train were fully off the tracks along Chicago Avenue. The tankers are carrying class three flammable crude oil.

Businesses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said. An underground pipeline maintained by Citgo has also been shut off as a precaution.

CSX, a hazmat response team and East Chicago emergency responders were all at the scene. Fire officials said they expect the area to be shut down for at least 12 hours as they determine whether any of the oil has leaked.

Drivers should stay away from the area and seek alternate routes. Traffic would be diverted onto Indianapolis Boulevard, fire officials said.
