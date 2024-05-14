Memorial grows for Glenbrook South HS senior Marko Niketic killed tragic in Glenview crash

Family continue to visit a growing memorial where Glenbrook South High School senior Marko Niketic died in a Glenview crash on Mother's Day.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A community dealing with a tragic loss after a high school senior was killed in a car crash on Mother's Day.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. along Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane in Glenview.

Glenbrook South High School senior Marko Niketic, 17, was driving when he was hit by a Ford Mustang, police say.

The car he was driving was split in half. Niketic's passenger was critically injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, people have been stopping by Lake Avenue to pay their respects at a growing memorial.

On Tuesday, his family visited the spot where the 17-year-old lost his life.

"I can't even imagine what his parents are going through," a friend of Marko, Preston Shute said.

The teen was just days away from prom, and weeks from graduation when he was killed in violent crash.

Nathan Clark witnessed the crash, he said the Mustang passed him as he drove westbound on Lake Avenue.

"I was in the left," Clark said. "He went into the left lane, got back in front of me, and then just floored it, turned off his light. And then about five seconds later, I see the cars in the air."

The Mustang driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say, but a passenger was critically-injured.

At last check, those injured in the crash were still in the hospital, according to police.

Friends describe the Glenbrook South High School senior as selfless and genuine.

Rest in peace, Marko. You're my best friend. I'll see you again one day Preston Shute

They said he was looking forward to attending college in the fall.

The school will have counselors available for students and staff throughout the week to process this tragic death.

Glenview police said they are actively investigating with the help of crash investigators from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.

So far, no charges have been filed.