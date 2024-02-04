Suspect arrested in theft of French bulldog that left owner clinging to car in Southern California

An arrest has been made in the theft of a French bulldog that left the pet's owner clinging desperately to the hood of a car as the thieves sped away in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- An arrest has been made in the theft of a French bulldog that left the pet's owner clinging desperately to the hood of a car as the thieves sped away in Southern California.

On Saturday, the LAPD announced that the suspect, Sadie Slater, was arrested in Inglewood. The 21-year-old was booked for robbery with bail set at $70,000.

It's unclear if the dog, Onyx, was found or return to the owner.

The brazen dognapping happened the afternoon of Jan. 18. The dog's owner, Ali Zacharias, was eating lunch outdoors at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods with her dog when a woman grabbed the leash and walked off with Zacharias' beloved best friend.

The thieves kept going for several blocks before swerving, sending the dog owner to the ground.

Zacharias ran after her, but the woman jumped into a car with three other people inside. Zacharias stood in front of the car, but they rammed right into her. She slipped onto the hood and then just held on.

Bystander video shows the vehicle driving through the streets of Los Angeles with Zacharias hanging onto the hood. Eventually the car swerved and shook her off, then fled with Onyx.

Police later released a photo of a woman wearing a gray hoodie and purple sweatpants that is believed to be the suspect. It's unclear if that is the same person who was arrested.

At least one other suspect has been described as a man in his mid-20s. They were driving a white, KIA Forte sedan.