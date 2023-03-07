Rows of strawberries ready for picking at Froberg's Farm in Alvin

It's strawberry season in Texas! Pick your own fresh strawberries at this Alvin Farm.

ALVIN, Texas -- March is the best time to find the juiciest and sweetest strawberries in Texas, and one of the largest strawberry farms in the state is located in Alvin.

Froberg's Farm was founded in 1936 by Fred Froberg and it has stayed in the family ever since. Its currently run by third and fourth-generation Frobergs.

This year, the farm's Strawberry Festival is from March 11-19. You must pick using a Froberg Bucket which can be purchased for $2. The buckets are reusable. Strawberries are $4 per pound.

Froberg's Farm is located at 3601 Highway 6 in Alvin. You can learn more about the farms strawberry festival at their website.