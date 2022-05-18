real estate

Iconic 'Full House' home in San Francisco on sale for $37 million

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million
EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic 'Full House' home in SF on sale for $37 million

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic San Francisco home featured on the classic sitcom "Full House" is back on the market for $37 million.

The house is on Broderick Street, which is different from the home shown at the Painted Ladies.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Inside San Francisco's iconic 'Full House' home

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million.

VIDEO: Inside of iconic SF 'Full House' home looks nothing like show
EMBED More News Videos

The exterior of the "Full House" home in San Francisco is well-known for being featured in the TV series, but the inside looks completely different.



We don't have rights to the photos of the inside, but you can check it out on ZIllow.

It appears the owners did a total remodel.

RELATED: 'He was like the dad of the 90's': Bay Area fans mourn Bob Saget at SF's 'Full House' home
EMBED More News Videos

Full House fans in San Francisco are remembering Bob Saget at a location that has become iconic among fans, the Full House home.



RELATED: Fans flock to 'Full House' home in San Francisco, annoy neighbors

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatecelebritydistractiontelevisionbuzzworthyhousingreal estatetourism
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ESTATE
Black developers break ground on 3-flats in West Woodlawn
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group
Chicago's real estate market is red hot on the South Side
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
TOP STORIES
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
LIVE Gov. Pritzker signs ghost gun law
CTA bus involved in Uptown crash
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Mother charged after student, 7 injured when gun goes off at school
Show More
Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation case
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd's murder
Chicago Heights man sentenced 3 years for Biden inauguration threat
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
Chicago tobacco shops targeted y smash-and-grab burglars
More TOP STORIES News