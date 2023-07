These are some of the finalists in this year's Comedy Pet Photos awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You think you have the funniest pet? These are the finalists for this year's Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

Among those vying for top prize are a cat performing his best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, another dog mid-leap head-first in the sand at a beach, and a cat sticking out their tongue.

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers who announce the inner on August 11.

You can vote for your pick for funniest pet at comedypetphoto.com.