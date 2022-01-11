Home & Garden

Chicago residents Meg and Joe Piercy turn restoring furniture into business, TV show 'Meg Made'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The home improvement trend is going strong, but there are some big obstacles to furnishing that spruced-up space.

You could wait months for a new couch or dresser. An alternative? Refinishing old furniture.

Chicago residents Meg and Joe Piercy decided to paint an old changing table years ago. They had no training or previous experience, but that endeavor led to "Meg Made," a successful local business and, now, a home improvement show!

Meg and Joe join ABC7 Thursday to talk about the process and steps for refinishing furniture, including what kind of furniture to start with. They also spoke about their new show on HGTV.

If you want to see some of their painted pieces, check out their store 2728 North Elston.
