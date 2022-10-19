New surveillance video of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie days before he killed her

JACKSON, Wyo. (WLS) -- New video has now surfaced in the Gabby Petito case.
It's surveillance video that shows Petito with Brian Laundrie just days before she was murdered.
The video is from cameras at a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 27, 2021.
Petito was later reported missing and found strangled to death in Grand Teton National Park.
Laundrie's remains were found in Florida with a notebook containing a written confession.
