New surveillance video of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie days before he killed her

Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Food in Wyoming just before her murder.

JACKSON, Wyo. (WLS) -- New video has now surfaced in the Gabby Petito case.

It's surveillance video that shows Petito with Brian Laundrie just days before she was murdered.

The video is from cameras at a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 27, 2021.

Petito was later reported missing and found strangled to death in Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie's remains were found in Florida with a notebook containing a written confession.

