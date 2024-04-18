Get the plants and garden ready: Here's your April gardening to-do list

This late-spring season, Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness with some timely advice.

This late-spring season, Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness with some timely advice.

This late-spring season, Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness with some timely advice.

This late-spring season, Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness with some timely advice.

This late-spring season, Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness with some timely advice. Brennan offered some April gardening to-do list. Per the gardening coach, "the end of April and the first 2 weeks of May are the classic weeks of early season gardening when we are all so eager to get our gardens going, but must be careful because the danger of freezing temperatures extends to May 15 - The Frost-Free Date ...," per Brennan.

To connect or learn about events happening at Chalet in Wilmette, click here.