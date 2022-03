Spring Break at the Garfield Park Conservatory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for places to visit during Spring Break, you may want to think about taking a trip to the Garfield Park Conservatory The spring flower show is happening through Mothers Day.The conservatory is open Wednesdays-Sundays.It's free to visit but you are asked to make a reservation.Masks and proof of vaccination are not required but the conservatory does recommend masks for people who are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised.